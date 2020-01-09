Fitness icon Jillian Michaels (“The Biggest Loser”) has defended her critique of pop singer Lizzo’s body positivity image in response to critics claiming she “body-shamed” her for daring to point out that obesity leads to serious health issues.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ on Thursday, Michaels said that her comments had nothing to do with Lizzo’s worth as a human being and everything to do with her position as a health expert.

“Look, I’m a health expert,” Michaels told TMZ. “For decades, I have said your weight and your size have no bearing or merit on your value, your beauty, your worth, your ability. Where it does have relevance is your health. And to pretend that it doesn’t is not only irresponsible, it’s dangerous. And it’s just not a lie I’m willing to tell because it’s politically correct.”

Michaels went on to say that her “overall point” is that loving oneself does not exclude taking care of one’s health.

“My overall point is to take care of your health because you love yourself,” she continued. “That’s kind of the whole point. And that we should value people based on their skills and their abilities. It should be irrelevant what size they are.”

Ultimately, Michaels’ critique had less to do with Lizzo’s weight and more to do with how segments of the media have been celebrating her body for smashing traditional standards of beauty while seeming to have no regard for the health consequences. Even in her interview with Buzzfeed on Wednesday, Michaels stressed the point that she loves Lizzo as an artist but fears for her health as an individual.

“I have to say, I have personally found and I love celebrities like Lizzo or Ashley Graham who are really preaching self-acceptance,” Michaels said. “I love her music, yeah, 100%. I don’t know anything about her, I’m sure she’s a cool, awesome chick.”

“Yeah, and I love that they’re putting images out there that we normally don’t get to see of bodies that we don’t get to see being celebrated,” she continued. “But why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Why aren’t we celebrating her music? Because it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

Shortly thereafter, Michaels experienced a public flogging on social media for being an alleged “fat shamer.” Here are just a few helpful samplings:

“Nick Jonas and Halle Berry both have diabetes. Fat does not equal diabetes,” said one Twitter user, who seemed unaware of the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

“TW Fatphobia — Once you understand that nothing she is saying is backed by fact or science, this interview becomes all the more pathetic. This isn’t about health, this is about humiliating and shaming bodies that are not white and thin,” said another Twitter user.

“All this time it turns out Jillian Michaels was the biggest loser,” said Trayvon Free.

