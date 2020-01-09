Jillian Michaels, reality show fitness trainer famous for “The Biggest Loser,” says that she doesn’t have any plans to apologize to music artist Lizzo after allegedly fat-shaming the full-bodied body-positive star.

What’s a brief history?

Speaking to Alex Berg for Buzzfeed series, “AM to DM,” Michaels said that glorifying obesity is “dangerous.”

“We should always be inclusive, but, you cannot glorify obesity,” Michaels said. “It’s dangerous. It kills people. … Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes.

“I’m just being honest,” Michaels added. “I love her music, like my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

Michaels received heavy criticism for her remarks. You can read some of the backlash here.

What is she saying now?

Michaels told TMZ that her remarks were in context because she is a professional

“Look, I’m a health expert,” she reasoned. “For decades, I have said your weight and your size have no bearing or merit on your value, your beauty, your worth, your ability. Where it does have relevance is your health. And to pretend that it doesn’t is not only irresponsible, it’s dangerous. And it’s just not a lie I’m willing to tell because it’s politically correct.”

Michaels insisted that you can still simultaneously love yourself and take care of your health.

“My overall point is to take care of your health because you love yourself,” she explained. “That’s kind of the whole point. And that we should value people based on their skills and their abilities. It should be irrelevant what size they are.”

[embedded content]

Jillian Michaels Defends Lizzo Size Remark as Comment on Health Not Value | TMZ



www.youtube.com



Did Lizzo respond?

On Wednesday, Lizzo shared an Instagram video post that many social media users took to indicate as a reference to Michaels’ remarks.

The caption read, “At the 25 second mark I want you to take 5 deep breaths… in through the nose… out through the mouth.. today’s mantra is: This is my life. I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy.”