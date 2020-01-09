(PAGE SIX) A judge in Chicago ordered a sweeping search warrant of Google, asking the company to hand over one year’s worth data on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, a report said on Wednesday.

The Cook County judge ordered Google to turn over Smollett’s emails, photos, location data and private messages as part of an investigation into the alleged hoax attack, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The warrants are seeking a trove of documentation from Smollett and his manager’s Google accounts, the paper said.

