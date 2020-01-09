Nancy Pelosi

The House on Thursday evening passed a war powers resolution seeking to limit President Trump’s military actions against Iran in a 224 to 194 vote.

The resolution was passed mainly on party line with 8 Democrats voting against the measure.

Three Republican lawmakers voted for the measure – Gaetz, Massie and Rooney.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked the Trump Admin for killing top Iran commander and terrorist Qassam Soleimani with a drone strike.

“Last week, in our view, the administration conducted a provocative disproportionate airstrike against Iran which endangered Americans, and did so without consulting Congress,” Pelosi said during her weekly presser Thursday morning.

Pelosi is furious that Trump ‘didn’t consult Congress’ before he ordered the drone strike.

President Trump had full authority to order the drone strike that killed Soleimani and the President let Pelosi know he doesn’t need her permission.

“I don’t have to [get authorization],” Trump said Thursday. “It would all depend on the circumstance. You have to make a split-second decision sometimes. We had a shot at him, and I took it, and that shot was pinpoint accuracy.”

The measure was mocked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday and he asserted the measure would be legally nonbinding.

“This resolution has as much force of law as a New Year’s resolution,” McCarthy said.

“This is a meaningless vote that only sends the wrong message that the House Democrats would rather stand with the socialist base than stand against Iran,” McCarthy added.

