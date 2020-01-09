The first footage was released on Wednesday at the crash site of the Ukrainian plane that that went down outside of Tehran moments after takeoff on Wednesday morning.

An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday morning just minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!

This came on the same night that Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight after the crash on Wednesday.

Al Hadath: Preliminary images of the Ukrainian plane suspected of being hit by an Iranian missile.

Ukrainian officials on Thursday said they want to investigate the crash site for missile parts after images appeared on the internet.

And photos of the Ukrainian flight show shrapnel damage on the wings and fuselage.



More photos by Heshmat Alavi.

Surface to air missiles explode near their target to spray it with shrapnel. This increases the impact ratio significantly. Images from PS752 shows clear signs of shrapnel.

(via @Azematt) pic.twitter.com/FxzAZO4Pmt — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

This Morning — US OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED THEY ARE CONFIDENT THE UKRAINIAN JETLINER WAS SHOT DOWN!

Via CBS News:

#BREAKING: @CBSNews has learned U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets. 176 people were killed, including at least 63 Canadians. pic.twitter.com/g149hAcui0 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 9, 2020

And this afternoon Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters there is evidence the Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran — killing 176 people including 63 Canadians — was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

#BREAKING Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says evidence shows a Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran — killing 176 people including 63 Canadians — was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. pic.twitter.com/8Y1BzXOYv6 — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) January 9, 2020

