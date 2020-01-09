On Thursday’s MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) predicted Republicans including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) would vote with the Democrats to pass the War Powers Resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions regarding Iran introduced by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Lieu said, “If we’re going to put our troops in harm’s way, we need to have a strategy. Unfortunately, we don’t have a strategy from the Trump administration. We just have impulsive and ruckus decision making by the president. Republicans are seeing at the too. It’s not just Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee. It’s also Republicans in the House of Representatives. This is going to be a bipartisan vote in the House.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I hadn’t hurt that. Are you ready to name names? What Republicans are going to vote with Democrats to limit the president’s war powers?”

Lieu said, “It is my expectation Matt Gaetz and Representative Massie will vote for this resolution as well.

Wallace said, “That would be a big deal for someone like Matt Gaetz a presidential bosom buddy to basically cosign this reassertion of Congressional authority over acts of war feels like a significant moment in the Trump presidency. Am I reading too much into that?”

Lieu said, “I believe it would be. Let’s see when the vote happens and see if he delivers. But you have a number of Republican whose believe in the principle that it is Congress who as the power to declare war. And that’s what this war powers resolution is. It’s the House of Representatives reclaiming our war powers back from the Executive Branch.”

