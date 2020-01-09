The Lincoln Project, a conservative group that includes the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has launched an anti-President Donald Trump ad aimed at evangelicals, The Hill is reporting.

The spot is titled “The MAGA Church.” It begins with Trump speaking at an evangelical rally last week.

“Evangelicals, Christians of every denomination and believers of every faith have never had a greater champion — not even close — in the White House than you have right now,” he says.

As he speaks, the ad flashes a verse from the Book of Matthew on the screen: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

The ad includes clips of Trump strongly attacking his critics and at times cursing.

It ends with these words printed across the screen: “If this is the best American Christians can do…then God help us all.”

The Lincoln Project consists of a small group of Trump’s fiercest conservative critics, including Conway’s husband, George Conway.