President Donald Trump will hold his first 2020 campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday evening.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

7:15 PM: Pence concludes his warm-up remarks and introduces Trump to a raucous ovation.

7:00 PM: Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage and says Ohio and America need four more  years of Trump in the White House. Pence says he stands with Trump when he takes “decisive action” as Commander-in-Chief to “save American lives.” Pence says instead of sending pallets of cash to Iran, the Trump administration got out of the Iran Deal and launched the first airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias and said, “No more Benghazis.” Pence says Iran appears to be standing down after retaliating for Suleimani’s death. Pence now hyping up the booming economy under Trump like he usually does.

6:45 PM: Packed crowd waiting for Trump, who will likely comment on Qasem Soleimani, Iran, and impeachment.

Wouldn’t be a Trump rally without Resistance protesters:

