President Donald Trump will hold his first 2020 campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday evening.

7:15 PM: Pence concludes his warm-up remarks and introduces Trump to a raucous ovation.

7:00 PM: Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage and says Ohio and America need four more years of Trump in the White House. Pence says he stands with Trump when he takes “decisive action” as Commander-in-Chief to “save American lives.” Pence says instead of sending pallets of cash to Iran, the Trump administration got out of the Iran Deal and launched the first airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias and said, “No more Benghazis.” Pence says Iran appears to be standing down after retaliating for Suleimani’s death. Pence now hyping up the booming economy under Trump like he usually does.

6:45 PM: Packed crowd waiting for Trump, who will likely comment on Qasem Soleimani, Iran, and impeachment.

Heading to Toledo, Ohio, for first Rally of the year. Tremendous crowd. Here we go for a big 2020 Win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Five hours before @realDonaldTrump takes the stage in Toledo, a huge crowd begins filing into the @Huntington_Ctr. Cold outside but the #KeepAmericaGreat rally will be hot! pic.twitter.com/O97VD0rwmr — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) January 9, 2020

Doors are open and the massive crowd is pouring into the Huntington Center for tonight’s @realDonaldTrump #KeepAmericaGreat rally! pic.twitter.com/2kiiNaNpEQ — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) January 9, 2020

TRUMP RALLY: this is the current scene outside of the Huntington Center ahead of President Trump’s visit to Toledo tonight. @NBC24WNWO pic.twitter.com/ojBsVFH7oq — Bri Malaska (@BriMalaskaWNWO) January 9, 2020

Wow! People started lining up at 12:30 p.m. YESTERDAY for @realDonaldTrump‘s rally in Toledo tonight “It’s the experience of a lifetime” “Not since Reagan have people been this excited for a president”https://t.co/HfONwJ55wA — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 9, 2020

Wouldn’t be a Trump rally without Resistance protesters:

“Trump Must Go” A large group of protesters have gathered outside the Huntington Center in Toledo. #TrumpinToledo @midmichigannow pic.twitter.com/fyIbLY9lli — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) January 9, 2020

Trump is doing a hate rally tonight in Toledo, Ohio. So protesters are outside the venue chanting: “NO HATE, NO FEAR, IMMIGRANTS ARE WELCOME HERE!” pic.twitter.com/0GiyL6CWpU — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 9, 2020

Downtown Toledo is getting ready for the President’s visit tomorrow afternoon. Protestors held an event, people are starting to claim their spots in line and a few people are selling Trump merchandise. Doors to the rally open in about 24 hours. @TheNewPolitical pic.twitter.com/B78HQh8Adq — Nolan Cramer (@NolanACramer) January 8, 2020