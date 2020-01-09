President Trump is holding a rally Thursday night in Toledo, Ohio.

OAN reporter and Twitter sensation Jack Posobiec is attending the rally today and posted some AMAZING VIDEO from outside the Huntington Center in Toledo.

The crowds started lining up to see President Trump 11 hours early!

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor is reporting from the Toledo rally tonight.

Kristinn took this AMAZING 360 degree video from inside the Huntington Center at 4 PM!… Hours before the rally!

360 from back of stage around 5:30 pm for President Trump rally at Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Ijyx6xfWTx — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

Look at This Line!

Line of supporters for President Trump rally, Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/29m7osDRHi — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

Look at this crowd!

Line of supporters for President Trump rally, Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/p14wdUe1iH — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

Line of supporters for President Trump rally, Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/a7iwym2ITB — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

This massive crowd was cut off from entering the Huntington Center.

And the line is cut off for entrance to President Trump rally at Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/IdetnaGhh8 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

There are hundreds if not thousands outside the center!!

Overflow crowd through window reflection for President Trump rally at Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/dHeIcyaoBc — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

HERE IS THE LIVE VIDEO STREAM FROM RIGHT SIDE BROADCASTING–

The post LIVE VIDEO From TRUMP Toledo Rally — FULL HOUSE to See President Trump — THOUSANDS STANDING IN COLD OUTSIDE ARENA appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.