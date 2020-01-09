The first footage was released on Wednesday at the crash site of the Ukrainian plane that that went down outside of Tehran moments after takeoff on Wednesday morning.

An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday morning just minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!

This came on the same night that Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight after the crash on Wednesday.

Al Hadath: Preliminary images of the Ukrainian plane suspected of being hit by an Iranian missile

Al Hadath: Preliminary images of the Ukrainian plane suspected of being hit by an Iranian missile

On Wednesday morning Iran refused to turn over the black box from the downed plane.

Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr Simple question:

What does the regime in #Iran have to hide?

Ukrainian officials say the Boeing 737-800 involved in the crash is one of the best planes in the Ukrainian fleet.

And a local Iranian reportedly discovered a “control segment” of a TOR M1 missile near the the Ukrainian plane crash site.

A local took this image (L) near the PS752 crash site, clearly showing the control segment of a TOR M1 missile.

(via @Azematt)

More on the missile segment near the plane (translated) “One of the locals was the first image of a piece inside the water crossbars near the Ukrainian aircraft crash site to @AshkanMonfared_ send that clearly the control section of a tour I am”

Riot police protected the crash site on Thursday.

Reports of riot police guarding the crash site

Ukrainian officials on Thursday said they want to investigate the crash site for missile parts after images appeared on the internet.

And now there are photos of the Ukrainian flight with shrapnel damage on the wings and fuselage.



More photos by Heshmat Alavi.

Surface to air missiles explode near their target to spray it with shrapnel. This increases the impact ratio significantly. Images from PS752 shows clear signs of shrapnel.

(via @Azematt)

And now this — US OFFICIALS CONFIDENT UKRAINIAN JETLINER WAS SHOT DOWN!

Via CBS News:

#BREAKING: @CBSNews has learned U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets. 176 people were killed, including at least 63 Canadians.

