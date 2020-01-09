Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told senators during a closed-door caucus lunch on Thursday to expect the impeachment trial to begin next week.

Three GOP senators said the Republican leader warned lawmakers during the caucus meeting that they should not expect to be able to go home next weekend, indicating that the long-delayed trial will be underway. Proceedings have been held up while Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has refused to send over the House-passed articles of impeachment, but she told reporters earlier Thursday that she would “soon” do so. “We thought, we as the body, that the Speaker will … shortly send that over, so [he] said next weekend don’t go anywhere,” said Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), characterizing McConnell’s message as a heads up that the Senate would be in session. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) added that McConnell told senators that the two articles would be sent over “soon,” expecting them in the “next day or two.”

Power-hungry Pelosi is still refusing to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate unless they bow to her demands.

McConnell made it clear this week that he will not cede his authority to the House Democrats.

“There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure. We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over. The Senate has made its decision. This is for the Senate, and the Senate only, to decide,” McConnell said in a tweet.

Speaker Pelosi has zero authority over how the Senate chooses to conduct the impeachment trial.

The Constitution is absolutely clear about the Senate’s authority. Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments,” wrote Breitbart’s Joel Pollak.

McConnell signed Senator Hawley’s resolution that gave Speaker Pelosi 25 days to turn over the Articles of Impeachment or face dismissal of the charges.

On Monday Senator Hawley came through on his promise and introduced the resolution to allow dismissal of the “bogus impeachment” against President Trump.

