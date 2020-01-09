Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Brent Budowsky: Bloomberg should give billion to Democrats MORE (R-Ky.) told Republicans during a closed-door lunch on Thursday to expect President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE’s impeachment trial to start next week.

Three GOP senators said the Republican leader warned lawmakers during the caucus meeting that they should not expect to be able to go home next weekend, indicating that the long-delayed trial will be underway.

Proceedings have been held up while Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Trump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline MORE (D-Calif.) has refused to send over the House-passed articles of impeachment, but she told reporters earlier Thursday that she would “soon” do so.

“We thought, we as the body, that the Speaker will … shortly send that over, so [he] said next weekend don’t go anywhere,” said Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyThe biggest political upsets of the decade Susan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama Trump signs .4 trillion spending package, averting shutdown MORE (R-Ala.), characterizing McConnell’s message as a heads up that the Senate would be in session.

Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerSenate GOP wants speedy Trump acquittal Susan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama Senate GOP blasts impeachment: ‘The mob took over the House’ MORE (R-N.D.) added that McConnell told senators that the two articles would be sent over “soon,” expecting them in the “next day or two.”

“There’s no reason for us to stay this weekend, but don’t expect to be home next weekend was the basic message,” Cramer added after the closed-door caucus lunch.

Once Pelosi sends the articles over, the trial would start the next day at 1 p.m. The Senate would then be in session for six days a week, leaving aside Sunday, until they wrap what is expected to be a weeks-long process. The six-day work week will be a shift for senators, who normally come into town on Monday night and leave by Thursday afternoon.

“I’m not holding them indefinitely,” Pelosi had said during a press briefing in the Capitol. “I’ll send them over when I’m ready, and that will probably be soon.”

Senators have largely been left in the dark about when to expect Pelosi to send over the two articles, which passed the chamber largely along party lines last month.

Asked about McConnell’s comments, a spokesman said the GOP leader’s guidance was not based on conversations with Pelosi.

McConnell’s remarks to senators come after Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Paul fires back at Graham over Iran criticism: ‘He insults the Constitution’ Trump takes off-ramp in Iran crisis MORE (R-S.C.) raised eyebrows by telling Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Graham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE, without explanation, that he expects the trial to start next week.

“Hats off to Mitch McConnell for playing this very well. We’ll take the trial up next week,” Graham said on Wednesday night.

Sens. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntPressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers Democrats ‘utterly unpersuaded’ by evidence behind Soleimani strike MORE (Mo.) and John Cornyn John CornynHow Congress can help curb skyrocketing prescription drug prices Grassley urges McConnell to take quick action on USMCA ahead of impeachment trial Trump and Pelosi clash over Iran, impeachment MORE (Texas), members of GOP leadership, both confirmed McConnell’s comments during the closed-door caucus but cautioned that they had also expected the stand off between Pelosi and McConnell to already be over.

“It’s an assumption of what we believe will happen,” Blunt said. “I believe we’re believing, as we believed last weekend, that these documents are about to come over.”

The timing of the trial, just weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses, could pose a challenge for the five senators seeking the Democratic presidential nomination: Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetBloomberg decides to skip Nevada caucuses Pelosi faces decision on articles of impeachment Bennet pitches universal preschool, government payments to parents in T ‘Real Deal’ MORE (D-Colo.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOn The Money: Senate panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief DNC defends ‘inclusive’ standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE (D-N.Y.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharCNN announces three moderators for Iowa primary debate The Hill’s Morning Report – Iran strikes US bases in Iraq; Trump to speak today On The Money: Senate panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE (D-Minn.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to ‘sit down and get some things done’ with Republicans Cardi B says she’s filing for ‘Nigerian citizenship’ because Trump is putting lives ‘in danger’ MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war MORE (D-Mass.).

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s ‘wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said this week that the party could reschedule the year’s first primary debate — currently set for Tuesday — if it conflicts with trial proceedings.

Speculation about when the articles will come over follows McConnell’s announcement earlier this week that he has the 51 votes to set up the Senate impeachment rules without Democratic support and punt a decision on documents and witnesses until mid-trial.

Pelosi reiterated on Thursday that she wants more details on the parameters of an impeachment trial from McConnell.

“We need to see the arena in which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask?” Pelosi said.