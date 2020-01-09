The Republican National Committee announced a fundraiser that will allow one donor the opportunity to meet President Donald Trump.

In a Thursday tweet, the RNC said: “President Trump wants YOU to join him in Palm Beach, Florida. To enter, all you have to do is contribute before 11:59 PM TONIGHT and you’ll automatically be entered to win a trip of a lifetime with your favorite President. Donate NOW to enter!”

The tweet links to a fundraising page.

The page is headlined with the words: “Meet President Trump.” And it goes on to say: “The President really wants to meet you for dinner in Palm Beach! We’ll cover your flight, hotel and you’ll even get to take a picture with him to remember the moment forever. You can also bring a friend or family member of your choice. Please contribute any amount and you will be automatically entered to win!”