Onetime South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are locked in a four-way fight in New Hampshire, according to a new Monmouth University poll.

Here are poll results, released Thursday, break down for the top candidates battling in advance the state’s February presidential primary.

20% support Buttigieg. Up from 10% in Monmouth’s September poll.

19% favor Biden. Down from 25% in the September poll.

18% back Sanders. Up from 12% in September.

15% support Warren. Down from 27%

No other Democrat had double-digit support.

The poll, conduct Jan. 3-7, surveyed 404 likely Democratic Party primary voters in New Hampshire. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.