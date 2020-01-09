On Wednesday President Trump delivered a historic speech following Iranian missile attacks on US bases in Iraq.

During his speech President Trump was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and several of America’s top generals.

Obviously, this was an issue for the hacks at MSNBC.

Katie Tur complained on air about President Trump being “flanked by stern white military men” during his White House address to nation regarding the Iranian missile attack.

Iran just fired 15 missiles at US bases in Iraq but Tur is upset over race of the men assembled for President Trump’s speech.

These people are crazy!

