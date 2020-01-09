MSNBC anchor Katy Tur opened her Wednesday afternoon show with a noticeably testy tone concerning President Donald Trump’s White House address to the nation on hostilities between the United States and Iran.

“We are asking once again, ‘Where is the evidence?'” Tur queried in a clipped tone, a reference to Trump’s assertion that bloodthirsty Iranian Gen. Qaseem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. military airstrike because he was an imminent threat to the U.S.

‘Stern white military men’

Tur then saw fit to call attention to the race and gender and even the apparent mood of the Joint Chiefs of Staff standing behind Trump — and with a still snippier tone, particularly when she described their skin color.

“Flanked by stern white military men, the president addressed the world this morning, following Iran’s attack on military bases housing American soldiers last night,” she said.

Oh, the rudeness of it all

If Tur’s previous observations weren’t irrelevant enough, she also seemed put off that the president didn’t, er, offer his audience a proper greeting: “He began not by saying, ‘Good morning,’ but by demanding that Iran must not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. He once again asserted, without evidence, that Qaseem Soleimani was planning an attack on American lives — an imminent attack.”

NewsBusters noted her continued point-by-point takedown of Trump: “And he also called on NATO to intervene in the Middle East. He called for the international community to abandon the Iran nuclear deal. He blamed the Obama administration for the recent attacks. But he also appeared to back away from any further military conflict.”

Tur also said, according to the outlet: “And considering the President walked us right up to the precipice of yet another war in the Middle East, the American people deserve to see that evidence as well, if it exists.”