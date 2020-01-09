A resurfaced clip that features Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi shows that the California representative once believed a president did not need congressional approval to use military force.

Pelosi’s remarks came in 2011 after she was questioned on former President Barack Obama and his lack of congressional approval before he used force in Libya.

“Madame leader, you’re saying that the president did not need authorization, initially, and still does not need any authorization from Congress to go in Libya,” a reporter asked Pelosi.

“Yes,” Pelosi responded before walking away.

FLASHBACK: In 2011, Nancy Pelosi confirms she thinks Barack Obama “did not need authorization” to use force in Libya. This opinion has not aged well for Pelosi.

pic.twitter.com/wd69lP60ik — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 9, 2020

Since the airstrike death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, leader of the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, by United States forces last week, Pelosi has not only blamed President Donald Trump for the confrontation but stated she will hold a vote on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s power to lead the military in a confrontation with Iran.

Pelosi also claimed President Trump had used “provocative and disproportionate” force in the successful airstrike against Soleimani.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward,” Pelosi said in a statement this week.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.