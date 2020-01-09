Glacier National Park signs that warn the ice masses would be gone by 2020 as a result of climate change are reportedly being updated.

The Montana park signs were added more than a decade ago to reflect climate change forecasts at the time by the U.S. Geological Survey, park spokeswoman Gina Kurzmen told CNN.

Kurzmen explained the USGS in 2017 told park officials the complete melting off of the glaciers was no longer expected to take place so quickly due to changes in the forecast model.

But there was not enough money in the budget to swap out the signs at that time, she told the news outlet.

The most prominent placards, at St. Mary Visitor Center, were changed last year. Kurzmen told CNN the park is waiting for budget authorization to update signs at two other locations.

According to CNN, the new signs will say: “When they will completely disappear depends on how and when we act. One thing is consistent: the glaciers in the park are shrinking.”