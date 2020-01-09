NBA star Trae Young, a point guard for the Atlanta Hawks, helped eliminate about $1 million in past due medical debt for residents of Atlanta with the help of a nonprofit organization, according to CNN.

Young partnered with a group called RIP Medical Debt, which was created in 2014 and seeks to buy and forgive medical debt across the country. The organization uses donations such as Young’s to purchase portfolios of bundled medical debt for a small fraction of the amount.

The NBA star donated more than $10,000 through his charitable foundation to RIP Medical Debt, which allowed the nonprofit to erase a total of $1,058,186.39 for 570 people — an average relief of $1,858 per person.

“The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms,” Young said. “Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the new year.”

Those who have their debt canceled will get an RIP Medical Debt envelope with a letter from Young informing them of the benefit.

RIP Medical Debt seeks to help those who are most in need, according to CNN, targeting individuals who are “two times or below the federal poverty level, insolvent and/or with debts that are five percent or more of gross annual income.”

“RIP Medical Debt empowers donors to forgive billions in oppressive medical debt,” the nonprofit’s mission statement reads. “We are dedicated to removing the burden of medical debt for individuals and families and veterans across America.”

Young, who is in his second year in the NBA after playing one season at the University of Oklahoma, is already one of the top players in the league. This season, he is averaging 29.2 points (fourth-best in the NBA) and 8.5 assists (fifth-best in the NBA) per game.