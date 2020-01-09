William Barr

The New York City Bar Association is once again attacking US Attorney General Bill Barr.

The New York City Bar Association on Wednesday called on Congress to launch an investigation into Barr’s conduct, saying his public statements threaten “public confidence in the fair and impartial administration of justice.”

“These public statements by Mr. Barr also contravene the norms applicable to his office and warrant further investigation by Congress as part of an inquiry into Mr. Barr’s conduct as Attorney General more generally,” the left-wing group wrote in a 6-page letter addressed to Pelosi, McCarthy, McConnell and Schumer.

The group also criticized Barr’s October speech at Notre Dame University where he touted our founders for believing in God.

Barr said, “the founding generation … believed that the Judeo-Christian moral system corresponds to the true nature of man” and that “Judeo-Christian moral standards are the ultimate utilitarian rules for human conduct.”

Perhaps the New York City Bar Association prefers Sharia Law over the US Constitution which is the best document of freedom ever written and no doubt was inspired by biblical scripture.

The bar association also cited Barr’s speech given at the Federalist Society’s National Convention a few months ago where he blasted the radical left.

The New York Bar Association attacked Barr in October and called on him to recuse himself from ‘Ukraine-related matters.’

“If he fails to do so, he should resign or, failing that, be subject to sanctions, including possible removal, by Congress,” the bar association said in a previous statement.

The NYC Bar said that since Bill Barr was mentioned in the transcript of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he should not be allowed to investigate anything related to Ukraine, including Crowdstrike and the Biden crime family.

Bill Barr appointed US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham to investigate the origins of Spygate — No wonder why the Trump-hating group wants Congress to harass Barr with an investigation.

