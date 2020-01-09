(CRAIN’S NEW YORK BUSINESS) Beer and college often go together. But doubling New York’s beer tax to benefit higher education is up for debate.

A bill that would boost the levy to help the State University of New York system and its New York City counterpart gained ground this week as a Manhattan assembly member who proposed the increase on Dec. 30 was joined by a senate sponsor. Backers will push for support in the new legislative session that began Wednesday, while the burgeoning craft brew industry vows to lobby against the move.

“Three cents a bottle could go to higher education,” said Harvey Epstein, the Democrat who proposed the bill. “It’s a critical source of revenue.”

Read the full story ›