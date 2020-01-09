Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) cried “racism” on Thursday after a member of Congress accused her and her far-left cohorts of being Ayatollah sympathizers and spreading Iranian propaganda.

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) called out far-left Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on Wednesday after Jayapal spread Iranian propaganda during a press conference, falsely calling the drone strike on Qasem Soleimani an “assassination.”

“President Trump recklessly assassinated Qasem Soleimani,” Jayapal falsely claimed. “He had no evidence of an imminent threat or attack.”

In an interview with The Daily Wire on Thursday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said that U.S. officials withheld sensitive information about the U.S. military operation to take out Soleimani from being released to members of Congress because they were apparently concerned that certain members of Congress would leak the information to the news media or to America’s enemies.

Rutherford responded to Jayapal’s comments by writing on Twitter: “I was in the same briefing as you, @RepJayapal, and this is absolutely false. You and your squad of Ayatollah sympathizers are spreading propaganda that divides our nation and strengthens our enemies. #Iran”

Standing behind Jayapal was Ocasio-Cortez, who responded, “I find it highly amusing that my coworkers angrily yell stuff like this and then clutch their pearls and cry when they are called out for their racism.”

Rutherford responded, “It’s honestly pretty simple. @realDonaldTrump eliminated a dangerous terrorist. If you don’t want to be called an Ayatollah sympathizer, don’t sympathize with the Ayatollah.”

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) added, “The dead soldiers at the hands of the Ayatollah & #Soleimani are of every race, religion & socioeconomic background. This isn’t about race. It’s about justice for 100s of Gold Star families & ensuring there are no more deaths at the hands of a terrorist & human rights abuser.”

While nearly all of Ocasio-Cortez’s Democrat colleagues have used the president’s lawful strike on Soleimani to attack President Donald Trump, nearly all of them at least acknowledged the fact Soleimani was an evil monster who murdered hundreds of Americans.

Ocasio-Cortez on the other hand could not even bring herself to acknowledge that simple truth and instead attacked Trump for killing a terrorist who was responsible for murdering hundreds of American soldiers.

In the days following the attack, Ocasio-Cortez promoted pro-Iranian propaganda that came from Russian state media.

The Daily Wire reported:

Ocasio-Cortez “liked” a tweet from Rania Khalek, a far-left journalist who works for In the Now, who wrote: “A friend flying into the US says he hasn’t seen so much security since 9/11. The US is terrified of how Iran will retaliate. Iran won’t attack civilians, that’s what al Qaeda does. But it shows this assassination did the opposite of making Americans safer and our leaders know it.” When a Twitter user “likes” a tweet, the tweet becomes temporarily available to that user’s followers for a period of time, meaning that Ocasio-Cortez’s millions of followers were likely exposed to the anti-American propaganda she promoted.

Joining Ocasio-Cortez in attacking Trump for killing a terrorist that killed Americans was far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who laughed during the press conference that Jayapal spoke at on Wednesday while one of her Democrat colleagues talked about American soldiers being killed overseas.

