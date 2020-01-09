Appeals Court Says Trump Can Use Military Construction Funds For Border Wall
Sen. Mike Lee Walks Out Of Classified White House Briefing Riled Up, And He Didn’t Hesitate To Say Why
Democratic Committee Chairman Breaks With Pelosi On Impeachment Strategy — Then Says He ‘Misspoke’
Alleged Anti-Semitic Arsonist Released With No Bail In New York
Ret. Army Lt. Col. Explains Why Iran’s Missiles Caused No Casualties
MCCALL: CNN’s Covington Settlement Shows Danger Of Agenda-Based Reporting
Megyn Kelly Drops ‘Bombshell’ Interview Preview With Fellow Fox News Sexual Harassment Accusers
‘Dump The Guy Who Ghosted You’ : Warren Appeals To Young Women Through Dating Advice
Trump Effigy Reportedly Burned To The Ground In Melania’s Home Country
Meghan Markle’s Dad Is ‘Disappointed’ By Royals’ Decision To ‘Step Back’ From Senior Roles
Glacier National Park Is Changing Signs Warning That Glaciers Would Be Gone By 2020. Here’s What They Say
Professor Says Students Who Cite Jordan Peterson Will Fail His Class
Mike McCarthy Says ‘It Was A Great Catch’ When Asked About Infamous Dez Bryant Play
Kyle Rudolph Isn’t Pleased His Gloves Meant For Charity Got Sold On eBay
Dickie V Shines A Light On College Basketball During Iranian Missile Strikes
Buckingham Palace Responds To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Decision To Take A ‘Step Back’ From Royal Roles
Obama vs. Trump: Here’s How These Two Presidents Deal With Terrorists
Whose Side Are The Democrats On?
FRIDAY: Unlike Obama, Trump Won’t Run From Iran
Maryland Legislator Wants To Steer Low-Income Housing To Affluent Suburban Neighborhoods
Justice Ginsburg, A Four-Time Cancer Survivor, Says She’s ‘Cancer Free’
POLL: Nearly Half Of Voters Approve Of Airstrike That Killed Soleimani
Here’s Why Gas Prices Appear Resilient To Whatever Turmoil Happens In The Middle East
Florida Judge Blocks Release Of Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Files