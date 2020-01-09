On Thursday, after the brouhaha all week revolving around the potent criticism of Hollywood celebrities by comedian Rick Gervais at last Sunday’s Golden Globes, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak issued another one of his hilarious tweets, this time taking Gervais’ characterization of Hollywood celebrities as knowing “nothing about the real world” and taking it to new heights.

Sajak quipped, “I’m sick of hearing how we celebrities are in some kind of bubble and we don’t understand real life. When I’m out in public and people approach me, I’m always interested in what they have to say to my security detail.”

I’m sick of hearing how we celebrities are in some kind of bubble and we don’t understand real life. When I’m out in public and people approach me, I’m always interested in what they have to say to my security detail. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 9, 2020

Gervais had targeted celebrities by asserting, “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off, OK?”

Last August, Sajak slammed celebrities, tweeting that he was nobly taking it upon himself to advise America, but he might need some time: “As you probably know, we celebrities are uniquely qualified to tell you how to live and what to think, and I take that responsibility seriously. I’m working hard, and I expect to have my list of rules available in a week or so. Meantime, just do your best on your own.”

In October 2017, in the wake of the plethora of uninformed opinions offered by self-important celebrities in response to the horrific Las Vegas massacre, Sajak tweeted, “OK, let me explain this again: We’re celebs. We’re wiser & more empathetic than you. We are famous. Please take our opinions more seriously.”

Other examples of Sajak targeting celebrities:

Looking forward to next awards show/lecture.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 10, 2017

Nobody abhors violence more than Hollywood, and nobody does more to glorify it.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 12, 2017

I wonder if the celebrities who moved out of the country will return for the demonstrations?

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 18, 2017

Unhappy about results of last week’s People’s Choice Awards. Thinking of breaking Starbucks windows & trashing limos.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 21, 2017

And a couple more lacerating Democrats; in June 2019, Sajak issued another succinct, immortal tweet, this time targeting Democrats as he sat suffering through the Democratic presidential debate. He wrote, “This could be worse. It could be a dinner party and I could be there.”

In October, just before a Democratic presidential debate, Sajak issued two tweets that hilariously won Twitter; with one minute left before the debate started, Sajak issued a tweet stating, “I’m all goose-bumpy waiting for it to start.” Three minutes later and two minutes into the debate, Sajak followed with, “I’m done.”

As The Daily Wire has noted, Sajak is an external director for the conservative publishing house Eagle Publishing, serves on the Board of Trustees at Hillsdale College and has served on the Board of Directors for the Claremont Institute.