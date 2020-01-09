Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Trump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday said she would probably be sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate soon despite winning no concessions from Republicans on allowing witnesses to testify during a trial on the House’s charges against President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE.

“I’m not holding them indefinitely,” Pelosi said of the two articles passed by the House in December. “I’ll send them over when I’m ready, and that will probably be soon.”

Pelosi reiterated her position that she wants more details on the parameters of an impeachment trial from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Brent Budowsky: Bloomberg should give billion to Democrats MORE (R-Ky.) before sending over the articles.

“We need to see the arena in which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask?” Pelosi said.

A trial in the Senate cannot begin until Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate. In a surprise move, she declined to name impeachment managers or send the articles to the Senate following House votes on impeachment before Christmas.

Earlier Thursday, McConnell said that the Senate would move to other legislative activities next week if Pelosi doesn’t send over the articles soon.

“If the Speaker continues to refuse to take her own accusations to trial, the Senate will move forward next week with the business of our people,” McConnell said from the Senate floor. “We will operate on the assumption that House Democrats are too embarrassed to ever move forward.”

Pelosi denied that Democrats don’t want to make their case in a Senate trial.

“We are ready. We are proud of our defense of the Constitution of the United States. We are concerned that the senators will not be able to live up to the oath that they must take to have an impartial trial,” Pelosi said.

“So much for that,” Pelosi added.