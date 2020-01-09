Vice President Pence defended the Trump administration’s withholding of intelligence it says justified the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani after Sens. Mike LeeMichael (Mike) Shumway LeeTrump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Paul fires back at Graham over Iran criticism: ‘He insults the Constitution’ Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war MORE (R-Utah) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulTrump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Paul fires back at Graham over Iran criticism: ‘He insults the Constitution’ Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war MORE (R-Ky.) called a White House briefing on the matter “insulting.”

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today,” the vice president was asked why the administration could not share the intelligence with senators.

Pence defended the administration withholding the evidence as necessary to protect sources and methods, saying “some of the most compelling evidence that Qassem Soleimani was preparing an imminent attack against American forces and American personnel also represents some of the most sensitive intelligence that we have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why not in a classified setting can our briefers from this administration share what it was, this threat that you talk about in a classified setting?” @savannahguthrie asks Vice President @Mike_Pence about Sen. Mike Lee’s frustrations from Iran briefing pic.twitter.com/4ptf5AU0gl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2020

Pence was then pressed on whether the potential threat to sources and methods still applied to classified briefings, which Pence did not answer, saying “those of us who have seen all the evidence, that saw the evidence in real time, know that President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE made the right decision,” adding “America is safer, the world is safer.”

Paul and Lee on Wednesday claimed after a briefing from Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperTrump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers Democrats ‘utterly unpersuaded’ by evidence behind Soleimani strike MORE, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers MORE, CIA Director Gina Haspel Gina Cheri HaspelThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump says Iran ‘standing down’ after missile strike Trump puts US exit from Iraq on hold amid fallout of Soleimani killing The Hill’s Morning Report – Worries about war in world capitals, Congress MORE and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley that the officials warned against supporting a resolution curtailing Trump’s war powers, saying it would “embolden Iran.”

“I find this insulting and demeaning … to the office that each of the 100 senators in this building happens to hold. I find it insulting and demeaning to the Constitution of the United States,” Lee said. Both Paul and Lee said they would support the resolution after the briefing.