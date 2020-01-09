Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has an established reputation for publicly shaming and smearing any business or individual who does not live up to their extreme standards, but the group was apparently put in a difficult situation this week when they had to address Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) sin of adopting a purebred puppy.

What are the details?

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez introduced her new puppy — which appeared to be a French bulldog — on social media this week, and while PETA could not resist the chance to confront their fellow attention-lover, the activist group gave the congresswoman an out, saying that “as a person who fights for justice, we doubt she could’ve realized the implications.”

PETA also sent Ocasio-Cortez a letter, telling the congresswoman, “We really couldn’t believe our eyes, because you are a role model for how to live, so we understand that you just didn’t realize what you were doing in this case—you couldn’t have. With the millions of homeless dogs out there, you apparently chose to buy a purebred puppy instead of adopting one from an animal shelter.”

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement, “AOC had a chance to set a compassionate, responsible example in the face of the homeless-animal crisis, but instead, she apparently inadvertently contributed to the problem.”

Although PETA stuck with its signature condescending tone with Ocasio-Cortez, the group has not shown the same forgiving grace toward other targets of their ire. PETA has paid for billboards in an attempt to ruin restaurants that serve meat and last year even took the time to shame the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin on his birthday.

The Daily Mail noted that Ocasio-Cortez has not responded to confirm her puppy’s breed or origins, and “PETA also didn’t respond to DailyMail.com’s inquiry on whether the group knew for certain the congresswoman’s dog came from a breeder and not a rescue group.”

Anything else?

In PETA’s statement on Ocasio-Cortez’s puppy, the group reiterated that it “opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.”