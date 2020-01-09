On Wednesday’s podcast, “Unashamed” hosts Phil, Al, and Jase Robertson discussed their take on being armed in church. Although the guys did not agree about whether or not pastors should carry guns in church, they did agree on one universal truth about guns — we will never get all the guns off the street.

