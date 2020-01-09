Fifty-five percent of Americans say the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani has made the U.S. less safe, a USA Today/Ipsos poll reveals.
Twenty-four percent say it made the U.S. safer. Twenty-one percent said they did not know.
Here are how the poll results, released Thursday, break down:
- 52% called Trump’s behavior with Iran “reckless.”
- 42% supported the U.S. drone strike at the Baghdad airport; 33% opposed it and 25% said they did not know what to think.
- 69% said the attack made it more likely Iran would attack American interests in the Middle East.
- 63% said the attack made it more likely there would be terrorist attacks in the U.S.
- 53% said killing Soleimani “shows Iran that the U.S. won’t be pushed around.”
The poll, conducted Jan. 7-8, surveyed 1,005 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.