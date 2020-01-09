President Donald Trump announced Thursday that “nothing’s a hoax” when it comes to climate change.

What did he say?

During a White House briefing, Trump told reporters that he is a “big believer” in climate change as he addressed changes to the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act.

“Nothing’s a hoax about [climate change],” he said. “It’s a very serious subject. I want clean air. I want clean water. I want the cleanest air with the cleanest water. The environment’s very important to me.”

He added, “I also want jobs. I don’t want to close up our industry because somebody said you have to go with wind or you have to go with something else that’s not going to be able to have the capacity to do what we have to do.”

The changes, according to The Hill, would “relieve agencies from considering climate change as they weigh environmental impacts of major infrastructure projects,” such as highways or gas pipelines.

In 2016, Trump called climate change a “hoax.”

What else?

According to CNN, the administration plans to revamp such regulations, which would ultimately “have the effect of relaxing government efforts to fight the climate crisis.”

The administration reasons that such a move is necessary in order to expedite necessary infrastructure projects.

“These endless delays waste money, keep projects from breaking ground and deny jobs to our nation’s incredible workers. From day one, my administration has made fixing this regulatory nightmare a top priority,” Trump said during his remarks at the press briefing.

