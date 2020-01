MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw military exercises near Crimea on Thursday, which included the launch of the hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ missile, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia deployed its first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles at the end of December.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)

