Glacier National Park in Montana put up some signs back during the Obama administration warning visitors to take their selfies quickly because the glaciers would be gone by the year 2020. Unfortunately for the prognosticators behind that project, while some of the glaciers have definitely shrunk a bit, they stubbornly remain in the mountains to this day. That’s a bit of an embarrassment, so clearly the signs need to come down or at least be altered. Unfortunately, they can’t manage to get the job done so the humorous signage is still in place for visitors to chuckle at. (Free Beacon)

The Glacier National Park is set to replace signs predicting glaciers would disappear by 2020 due to climate change. The glaciers remain. The signs were posted in the Montana park a decade ago because, at the time, climate change forecasts predicted the glaciers would be completely melted by 2020. The U.S. Geological Survey told the park in 2017 that the glaciers were not melting as fast as predicted due to changes in the forecast model, but park spokeswoman Gina Kurzmen said the park was unable to change the signs until now due to budget constraints. Kurzmen told CNN the park changed one sign last year but is still waiting on budget authorization to update two other signs. The new signs will still warn visitors that the glaciers are disappearing but won’t offer an expected deadline this time.

This news raises two immediate questions. How did they get the prediction so wrong and what’s the holdup with replacing the signs?

As to the first question, they’re blaming the U.S. Geological Survey. Apparently there have been “changes in the forecast model.” This sounds like another way of saying we don’t understand everything that affects the planet’s complex climate system so predictions are difficult to make. (I’m old enough to remember when we were being warned about the advent of another ice age and everyone was going to die.)

As for the signs, Glacier National Park is crying poverty. Seriously? We’re talking about three signs, and one of them has already been replaced. Last year the NPS had a budget of more than three billion dollars in combined mandatory and discretionary spending.The specific budget for Glacier National Park was nearly fourteen million. You’d think they could manage to swap out two signs.

The new signs are going to be intentionally vaguer so they won’t have to go through this again ten years from now. They read, “When they will completely disappear depends on how and when we act. One thing is consistent: the glaciers in the park are shrinking.”

Here’s an idea. The country is full of climate alarmists who are constantly talking about the climate crisis. They’re out in the streets and holding demonstrations all the time, including a number of celebrities who are obviously very well off in the financial department. Don’t you suppose they could pass the hat around between Jane Fonda and her friends and come up with enough money to create and install two signs? Or are those folks too busy getting arrested in Washington to bother with what goes on in the national parks?

Anyway, I’m not sure how much this matters since the world is going to end in eleven years. And then there won’t be anyone around to read the signs.