Republican Rep. Doug CollinsDouglas (Doug) Allen CollinsLoeffler sworn in to Georgia seat GOP rep: Pelosi is leaving a ‘sad’ legacy Sunday show preview: Pompeo seeks to sell Trump’s Iran strike MORE (Ga.) on Wednesday said that Democratic lawmakers were “in love with terrorists” over their criticism of President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE‘s decision to order an airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander.

“They’re in love with terrorists,” Collins, a vocal defender of the president, said in an appearance on Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Louis (Lou) Carl DobbsTrump faces dueling crises upon return to DC Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial On The Money: Trump rules out total rollback of Chinese tariffs | Buttigieg unveils T child care, college, housing plan | Global billionaires’ wealth falls for first time since 2015 MORE Tonight,” before asserting that Democrats were mourning the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, one of the most powerful officials in the country and the leader of its elite Quds Force.

“They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our gold star families, who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That’s a problem,” Collins added.

The comments come as the Trump administration continues to manage the fallout from the president’s decision to order an airstrike that killed Soleimani outside the Bagdad airport last week. Iran, who vowed retaliation, on Tuesday fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, the Pentagon said.

In a public address from the White House on Wednesday, Trump said that the missile attacks led to no American casualties and that Iran had appeared to be “standing down.” He added that he was prepared to impose further economic sanctions against the Iranian regime as it weighed other responses.

Collins said that Trump was emerging as a “voice of reason” amid the increasing tensions in the Middle East.

His accusations against Democrats ignited backlash from the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Preet Bharara Preetinder (Preet) Singh BhararaGeorge Conway: ‘Garbage’ White House defense ‘virtually guarantees’ Trump impeachment Epstein death sparks questions for federal government Debate competes with ‘Bachelorette’ finale: ‘Who gets the rose?’ MORE, who served during the Obama administration before being fired by Trump.

“Who is running against this craven un-American ignorant asshole named Doug Collins?” he asked on Twitter. “I will max out to you tomorrow. I hope you all join me.”

Who is running against this craven un-American ignorant asshole named Doug Collins? I will max out to you tomorrow. I hope you all join me. https://t.co/AREc1pvjdX — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 9, 2020

Democratic lawmakers are vowing to move forward with a vote on a resolution that would curtail Trump’s war powers pertaining to the conflict with Iran. The resolution, authored by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), would mandate military hostilities with Iran end within 30 days unless Congress grants approval.

“Congress has given up for decades too much of our power. And I think this is finally a moment maybe to wake everyone up and try to reclaim some of that power,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.