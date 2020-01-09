This is very exciting news.

Dr. Drew Pinsky is apparently considering a run for Congress against Adam Schiff.

Pinsky has been sounding the alarm about the possibility of an epidemic in California due to homelessness and rats for months. Adam Schiff on the other hand, has done nothing but waste the people’s time chasing Russia and impeachment.

Dr. Drew would be a massive improvement.

The New York Post reports:

Dr. Drew may challenge Adam Schiff for his congressional seat

Adam Schiff had better have a “shifty” campaign strategy to take on this challenger.

Celebrity shrink Dr. Drew is considering a run for the California Democrat’s House seat, he told The Hill, because he had become too tied up in the impeachment hearings and lost focus on issues facing the district.

“I wake up every day and drive through this town and I am morally moved where I feel like I have to do something,” said the famed doctor, whose full name is Drew Pinsky.

“I was watching all the impeachment proceedings and I was going, ‘Oh my God, our Congress is tied up and we’re dying out here in California. What are these people doing?’” he lamented, adding, “I thought, ‘Oh my God, I have to run for that office at least just to get him to start participating in the governance of this region.’”

The addiction specialist told the outlet that he genuinely doesn’t want to run, but that he hasn’t seen another option to help the broken government of Los Angeles County and the state.