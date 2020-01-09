Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for not yet forwarding the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate and said Democrats “know their sham case will be exposed.”

Scalise made his remarks Thursday in a tweet:

“Dems used to claim impeachment was urgent. But 22 DAYS after passing the articles, Pelosi is still making pathetic excuses for not sending them to the Senate.

“It’s clear what’s going on: Dems know their sham case will be exposed and are trying to avoid national embarrassment.”

His comments echoed those of Vice President Mike Pence, who had said Pelosi’s continued refusal to send the articles to the Senate exposes “what frankly a sham process this has been.”