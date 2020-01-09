Increasingly impatient Senate Democrats have started speaking out about their desire for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to turn over impeachment articles.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) told Politico that House Democrats “should move on” and send the articles to the Senate.

“I think [the trial] needs to start, I really do. I can’t tell the House how to do their business. I would never try to tell Speaker Pelosi … Let us do what we have to do over here,” the red-state Democrat told a Washington Post reporter.

He also acknowledged that Pelosi’s holdout did accomplish one thing: pushing former national security adviser John Bolton to publicly admit his willingness to testify.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) told Politico, “We need to get folks to testify and we need more information … but nonetheless I’m ready.”

Despite his desire for more information and testimony, he was realistic about what holding out would accomplish.

“I don’t know what leverage we have. It looks like the cake is already baked.”

Sen. Angus King, the Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, was blunt about Pelosi’s chances of swaying McConnell.

“I don’t think her holding them puts any particular pressure,” he told NBC News.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who faces an uphill battle this November in his Senate race, told a CNN reporter that he is “hoping [the articles] will come over here soon. I think most people are ready to get moving on this.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told Politico he thinks “it is time to get on with it,” but added, “I respect the fact that she is concerned about the fact about whether or not there will be a fair trial.”

Both Democratic senators from Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, came out in support of Pelosi sending over the articles.

“I think the time has passed. She should send the articles over,” Murphy told a Washington Post reporter.

“At some point, it’s appropriate to send them and in effect pass the baton to senators who are going to continue to insist on witnesses and documents,” Blumenthal told Politico.

“The longer it goes on, the less urgent it becomes,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Politico.

“So if it’s serious and urgent, send them over. If it isn’t, don’t send it over.”

Democrats, who are in the minority in the Senate, were unsuccessful in their fight against Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to meet their demands on having witnesses testify during the impeachment trial.

Mitch McConnellAP

McConnell announced Tuesday that he had the votes to approve rules for the trial without an agreement on witnesses.

“We’ll get around to the discussion of witnesses [after the trial begins],” McConnell said at the time.

