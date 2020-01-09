On Wednesday, The New York Post’s Page Six reported that the leftist hosts on ABC’s “The View” have become so disenchanted with co-host Meghan McCain, the only genuine conservative on the show, that they have stopped speaking to her, with one insider claiming the other hosts believe McCain is “rude.”

Page Six wrote that one insider commented, “They aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude. Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t genuinely like her. Their friendship has soured.”

On Tuesday, co-host Abby Huntsman pontificated about former national security adviser John Bolton saying he might be willing to testify vis-à-vis the impeachment proceedings targeting President Trump. She loftily stated, “I think he ultimately has a conscience … He’s someone that I think would be speaking [about] what he thinks is right, not what politically he believes or doesn’t believe.”

McCain was more jaundiced in her view, stating, “The idea that he went home and grew a conscience … Maybe I’ve been in politics too long.” Huntsman, offended, snapped, “Well, I’ve also been in politics. [It’s] my upbringing too, and a lot of people have been around politics or know politics, whether you have family or not … This show is about opinions.”

Page Six added:

Other sources see McCain as “rude and dismissive” to “The View’s” guests and the co-hosts and “very self-important.” An exasperated Whoopi Goldberg even called her out on-air last month as McCain talked over the other co-hosts. “Girl! Please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!” Goldberg later explained, “Don’t assume that we’re over here with butcher knives under the table,” although some insiders say they may as well have the knives sharpened.

The Daily Wire reported in December that in an episode of “The View,”host Whoopi Goldberg repeatedly told McCain to “stop talking.” McCain was attempting to discuss the fact that much of the country disliked the impeachment proceedings against President Trump but co-host Sunny Hostin kept interjecting, prompting McCain to say, “Let me finish. If you want a conservative perspective ever —”

Goldberg interrupted, “Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now. ‘Cause you know what —”

McCain fired back, “No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show,”eliciting this response from Goldberg: “I’m okay with that.”

One American News Network host Liz Wheeler tweeted, “Infuriating. EVERYBODY should watch [Whoopi Goldberg] rudely tell Meghan McCain to stop talking … THIS IS WHAT LEFTISTS DO. If you’re a woman who DARES be conservative? Forget ‘respect women.’ They’ll try to shut you up. Never back down, @Meghan McCain!”

Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro added, “Nothing says tolerance and diversity like Whoopi Goldberg telling Meghan McCain to shut up after McCain says literally *a* sentence about the political fallout from impeachment. So much sisterhood from Goldberg.”

McCain concluded, “Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors. I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them,” adding later, “Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it’s politically inconvenient.”