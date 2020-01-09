Authors Stephen King and Don Winslow have offered $175,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital if the White House holds a press conference this week.

Winslow, a best-selling novelist and screenwriter, originally offered $75,000 if White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham held an hour-long press conference this week.

“Dear [Press Secretary], “It has been 301 days since The White House held a press briefing. I will donate $75,000 to [St. Jude] in your name if you will hold a one hour press conference *this week* with the full White House Press Corps. What are you afraid of Stephanie? “Best, Don Winslow.”

King, who has been awarded a National Medal of Arts for his writing, added, “I’ll match that, making $150,000. But full press corps.”

That prompted Winslow to up his offer to $110K, making it $175K combined:

“To @PressSec Stephanie Grisham “I’m upping my offer to $100,000. @StephenKing has agreed to put in $75,000. “We will donate $175,000 to @StJude in your name & help a lot of kids if you will take questions from the full White House press corps for 1 HOUR in the WH briefing room.”

CNN reports the White House has not held a daily press briefing since March 11, 2019 – 304 days ago. Network anchor Jake Tapper tweeted Thursday he had asked Grisham about Winslow and King’s offer.

She reportedly said, “If you have $200,000 to play with, why not just help children because it’s a good thing to do?” Adding, “Donations to charity should never come with strings attached.”

Tapper added in a follow-up tweet: “(And yes I have pointed out to Ms. Grisham that in 2012, Trump offered $5 million to the charity of President Obama’s choice if he released his college and passport records.)”