A new Fox News poll released on Thursday found that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was leading in the early primary state of South Carolina but that long-shot candidate Tom Steyer had suddenly jumped to second place in the state.

“The former vice president receives the backing of 36 percent of primary voters (down 5 points since October),” Fox News reported. “Steyer captures 15 percent, up 11 points. Bernie Sanders gets 14 percent (+4 points) and Elizabeth Warren stands at 10 percent (-2).”

Pollster Daron Shaw told Fox News, “It appears Steyer has spent himself into a potentially relevant position, as he’s knocking on the door of the 15 percent delegate threshold.”

“Steyer’s strong showing comes primarily from black voters and women, as he comes in second to Biden among both of those groups,” Fox News added. “Plus, he’s second only to Sanders among voters under 35.”

As a result of his recent surge in the polls, Steyer, a billionaire, has now qualified for next week’s Democrat debate.

Daily Wire Editor at Large Josh Hammer wrote the following about Steyer’s political views back in September:

Perhaps more so than any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, Steyer’s candidacy revolves around one core issue: Environmentalism. He has made global warming prevention, opposition to the oil and natural gas industries, and a concomitant greater government role in investing in alternative energy sources the central tenets of his public activist profile. Steyer has a less prolific track record and history of commentary on other issues, but all available evidences points toward his being an across-the-board, full-spectrum progressive/leftist. For example, his 2020 campaign website also touts his work in “promot[ing] social justice and increas[ing] participation in our democracy through voter registration and grassroots organizing.”

Steyer tweeted this afternoon: “This campaign is not about me. It’s about the hard-working Americans who want clean air and water, a just economy, and a Washington that works for them. That’s who I’ll be talking about Tuesday night and who I’ll be fighting for every single day in the White House.”

