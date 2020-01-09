Jeffrey Epstein

Last month prosecutors told a judge that the ‘missing‘ surveillance footage outside of Epstein’s prison cell on the night of his suicide attempt in July had been found.

In a letter to a judge, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said footage from Epstein’s suicide attempt in July has been located and the government is in the process of obtaining a copy.

Now prosecutors are saying the surveillance video has been destroyed due to a “record-keeping error.”

Even worse, the backup system for video surveillance wasn’t working due to ‘technical errors.’

“The requested video no longer exists on the backup system and has not since at least August 2019 as a result of technical errors,” the prosecutors wrote.

To be clear, the surveillance footage addressed by prosecutors pertains to Epstein’s first reported ‘suicide attempt’ in late July, not the night of his death in August.

New York Daily News reported:

Surveillance footage from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell during his suicide attempt was destroyed, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The revelation in a letter filed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey and Jason Swergold is the latest head-spinning disclosure from the feds about the footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center on July 22 and 23. Epstein attempted to hang himself that night while sharing a cell with accused quadruple murderer Nick Tartaglione, officials have said. Swergold initially said last month in White Plains Federal Court that the video had not been preserved. He reversed himself less than 24 hours later, saying it had been archived. Now, the feds say that due to a record-keeping error, MCC staff preserved footage from outside the wrong cell. “The footage contained on the preserved video was for the correct date and time, but captured a different tier than the one where Cell-1 was located because the preserved video did not show corrections officers responding to any of the cells seen on the video. After speaking with MCC legal counsel, the Government was informed that the MCC computer system listed a different, incorrect cell for Tartaglione,” prosecutors wrote in a letter filed in Manhattan Federal Court.

Noted pedophile of the rich and powerful Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in Manhattan in August one week after he supposedly attempted suicide in July.

The 66-year-old financier and convicted pedophile was found dead in his prison cell in August and the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

Epstein, who was 6 feet tall, reportedly secured the bedsheet on the bunk bed and wrapped the sheet around his neck.

Epstein had a broken hyoid bone in his neck which is consistent with strangulation in homicides, not suicides.

Newly released autopsy photos (screenshot below) sure looks like a wire was used to strangle Epstein.

Many people don’t believe Epstein killed himself in August after a number of strange coincidences and inconsistencies were revealed following his death.

The post Surveillance Video From Outside of Epstein’s Cell During ‘Suicide Attempt’ Destroyed Due to ‘Record-Keeping Error’: Prosecutors appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.