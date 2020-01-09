(ALETEIA) It’s assumed that Solomon’s Temple was built on the same spot where the Temple in Jerusalem stood. The closest one can get to the Second Temple is the Western or Wailing Wall. But what about the First? Is there anything left of that?

If there is, it is buried beneath layers of newer construction and debris. Today’s Temple Mount is occupied by temples of a different sort—the Islamic Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque—so archaeological excavation is out of the question.

All we can do is imagine what Solomon’s Temple must have looked like, based on the elaborate description in the First Book of Kings.

