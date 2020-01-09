In a second new poll, in South Carolina, Biden is well ahead with 36 percent of the vote. But Steyer is in second place with 15 percent, jockeying with Sanders (14 percent) and Warren (10 percent). No other candidate cracks double digits. Buttigieg is well back in fifth, at 4 percent, with no other candidate higher than 2 percent.

Steyer is languishing in ninth place nationwide with only 2.2%, according to the latest RealClearPolitics average.

The debate is scheduled for Jan. 14. However, it may be rescheduled because several participants — notably Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Amy Kloubuchar (D-MN) — would be required to be in Washington, DC, if the Senate holds an impeachment trial. Former Vice President Joe Biden might also be required to be in Washington, as President Trump has said he wants to call Biden and his son, Hunter, as witnesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was reported Thursday to have told Republicans to expect a trial next week.

