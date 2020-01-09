President Donald Trump touched on a series of topics in his Thursday morning Twitter statements, and in the most recent one, he declared that the stock market is soaring and everyone’s “409K’S” are doing great.

“STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH!” Trump tweeted in all-caps. “HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?”

STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Long story short, there’s no such thing as a 409k. 401k, sure. Not 409.

How did my father never tell me about a 409K? All these years I’ve been wasting time on a 401K. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 9, 2020

FINANCIAL ADVISER:

Hi, David. ME:

Hi. HOW IS MY 409K DOING?! FINANCIAL ADVISER:

Um. ME:

70%, 80%, 90% up? FINANCIAL ADVISER:

David… ME:

What are you doing wrong? pic.twitter.com/B8gW077Ujy — David Gura (@davidgura) January 9, 2020

409K? The constant typos matter. They underline Trump’s lifelong inability to focus on details. https://t.co/Dj4IFLggSh — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 9, 2020

apparently i need to get a 409K. https://t.co/FXPXWvgOVi — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 9, 2020

There’s a lot of bonkers stuff going on here but don’t sleep on the apostrophe fail https://t.co/xdxEmim94E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2020

A 409k is a secret type of retirement plans only alphas can sign up for. I have one. Do you? https://t.co/p77KV5loOC — eve peyser (@evepeyser) January 9, 2020

Shoutout to everyone out there with a 409k, whatever that is https://t.co/I34ko6DCTJ — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 9, 2020

My 409K sucks. It’s apparently doesn’t even exist. https://t.co/I0HZtPnnH1 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 9, 2020

Ok, who’s got 409K’s? And what are they? I want in! They go up 70%, 80%, 90%!! https://t.co/howSTdiKpG — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) January 9, 2020

