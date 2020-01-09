https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13135884

Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

President Donald Trump touched on a series of topics in his Thursday morning Twitter statements, and in the most recent one, he declared that the stock market is soaring and everyone’s “409K’S” are doing great.

“STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH!” Trump tweeted in all-caps. “HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?”

Long story short, there’s no such thing as a 409k. 401k, sure. Not 409.

