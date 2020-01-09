As TheBlaze has been documenting for some time now, “Make America Great Again” hats — the iconic symbol of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign — are like kryptonite to leftists.

In fact, some of them have flipped out at MAGA-hat wearers, taken off or knocked the caps off their heads, spit at the wearers, and actually stole the hats as video ran.

Well, that same MAGA-hat delirium struck last week at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania, the Citizens’ Voice reported.

Seems a Trump supporter was wearing his red MAGA hat when another man “told him to take the hat off,” Police Chief Will Clark told the paper, adding that the pair were “complete strangers.”

When the man refused, the Trump hater “threatened to assault him” and then “took a swipe at the hat to knock it off his head,” Clark added to the Citizens’ Voice.

The chief told the paper at that point the MAGA hat-wearer backed up, pulled out his gun, and “pointed it at the ground.”

As you might guess, the aggressor got way less aggressive — in fact, “the guy took off,” Clark noted to the Citizens’ Voice.

The man who pulled out his gun has a concealed carry permit, police added to the paper.

But patrons panicked and fled the mall as well, police told the Citizens’ Voice, adding that fears of a mass shooter at the mall spread online.

However, police quickly posted on social media that there was no active shooter — and that the Trump supporter appeared justified in pulling his gun in self-defense, the paper reported.

Clark added to the Citizens’ Voice that the aggressor “was obviously not a proponent of Donald Trump.”

No charges for MAGA-hat man

Clark told the paper that police won’t take action against the man who pulled the gun because he didn’t commit a crime — but they were still looking for the suspect who fled the scene.