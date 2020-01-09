President TrumpDonald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Trump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline MORE (D-Calif.) Thursday morning for her delay in sending the House-passed articles of impeachment to the Senate, calling them “fraudulently produced.”

“Pelosi doesn’t want to hand over The Articles of Impeachment, which were fraudulently produced by corrupt politicians like Shifty Schiff in the first place, because after all of these years of investigations and persecution, they show no crimes and are a joke and a scam!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Trump’s tweet came between retweets of posts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Brent Budowsky: Bloomberg should give billion to Democrats MORE (R-Ky.) vowing that “there will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure” in the impeachment trial and Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikRNC chairwoman slams NYT opinion piece declaring GOP women ‘on the brink of extinction’ On parental leave, a bipartisan strike for progress Stefanik defends Roby ‘for bringing her son to work’ after Post op-ed MORE (R-N.Y.), who emerged as one of his most prominent defenders in House impeachment hearings, similarly claiming that Pelosi is attempting to avoid a trial that “will EXPOSE Schiff’s illegal COORDINATION with the Whistleblower.”

House Democrats have said the withholding of the impeachment articles is an attempt to pressure McConnell to require the trial to include four Trump administration witnesses and three sets of documents.

McConnell has refused to budge on the issue and has persuaded the entire Senate Republican Conference to support a resolution requiring no witnesses or documents, and pressure is mounting from Senate Democrats to transmit the articles sooner rather than later.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats call for updates on US troop deployments CNN’s Manu Raju: Pelosi hasn’t told ‘her closest confidantes’ plan for impeachment articles The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Schumer to force votes on impeachment witnesses MORE (D-N.Y.) has made no indication of Pelosi’s next move, but has reportedly urged colleagues to support her decision.

Pelosi is due to deliver remarks at a regular news conference later Thursday morning.