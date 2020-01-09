President TrumpDonald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE pointed to gains in the stock market on Thursday as evidence of a strong economy under his presidency, imploring Americans to check how their “409K’s” were doing in an apparent typo in a since-deleted tweeted referencing 401(k) retirement funds.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the president pointed to the Dow approaching another all-time high, tweeting: “STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?”

The erroneous reference to “409ks” — which appeared to be a typo — quickly drew fire on social media, with critics of Trump mocking the president for his early-morning mixup.

“My 409K sucks. It’s apparently doesn’t even exist,” tweeted GOP strategist and frequent Trump critic Rick Wilson.

My 409K sucks. It’s apparently doesn’t even exist. https://t.co/I0HZtPnnH1 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 9, 2020

“I guess you have to be in the elite to have a 409k,” added Cheddar editor-in-chief Jim Roberts.

I guess you have to be in the elite to have a 409k. https://t.co/6oPmdqL0Rq — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 9, 2020

“409K? The constant typos matter. They underline Trump’s lifelong inability to focus on details,” tweeted MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell Lawrence Francis O’DonnellTrump points to stock market gains: ‘How are your 409K’s doing?’ Buttigieg: Harris ‘deserves to be under anybody’s consideration’ for vice president Lawmakers, social media users praise photo of Pelosi confronting Trump MORE.

409K? The constant typos matter. They underline Trump’s lifelong inability to focus on details. https://t.co/Dj4IFLggSh — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 9, 2020

Trump later deleted and reissued the tweet, this time without the typo.

STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 401K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Under Trump, the stock market, while approaching record-high total numbers, has yet to outpace percentage gains made under previous presidents including Barack Obama Barack Hussein Obama Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: ‘He is not ready’ The Bill Clinton trial cannot serve as the model for the Donald Trump trial Trump says Iran ‘appears to be standing down’ in address to nation MORE and Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonThe Bill Clinton trial cannot serve as the model for the Donald Trump trial Justice Ginsburg confirms she’s ‘cancer free’ On The Trail: History is not on Biden’s side MORE.

Updated at 11:10 a.m.