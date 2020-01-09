President TrumpDonald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE said Thursday that “nothing’s a hoax” about climate change the same day that he announced a rollback to a major environmental law.

“Nothing’s a hoax about that. It’s a very serious subject. I want clean air; I want clean water. I want the cleanest air with the cleanest water. The environment’s very important to me,” Trump told reporters.

“I also want jobs. I don’t want to close up our industry because somebody said you have to go with wind or you have to go with something else that’s not going to be able to have the capacity to do what we have to do,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump, after announcing an overhaul of landmark climate rules, is asked if he thinks climate change is a hoax: “Nothing is a hoax about that. … I want clean air, I want clean water and I also want jobs. I don’t want to close up our industry” https://t.co/hJazICrM0v pic.twitter.com/GRnKzA4O45 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 9, 2020

Trump’s remarks came as part of a White House event tied to changes the president announced Thursday to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The changes would relieve agencies from considering climate change as they weigh environmental impacts of major infrastructure projects.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told reporters on a call that NEPA has “paralyzed commonsense decisionmaking for a generation.”

Environmental groups criticized the changes, saying they would allow the government to turn a blind eye to projects that emit significant amounts of greenhouse gases.

The changes will be posted to the Federal Register on Friday.

Trump has similarly said he was “into climate” last year, despite bashing environmentalists as “loco,” the Spanish word for crazy.

“I’m very much into climate,” he said at the time. “I consider myself in many ways to be an environmentalist.”