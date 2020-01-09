University of Calgary Professor Ted McCoy recently confirmed rumors that he will fail students that cite Professor Jordan Peterson in his sociology courses.

According to a report by The College Fix, University of Calgary Professor Ted McCoy has confirmed a rumor that he will penalize students that cite Jordan Peterson in his courses McCoy claims that he will “fail” students that incorporate Peterson’s scholarship into

“I heard it rumoured students will fail my class if they cite Jordan Peterson and I’d like to clarify that this is absolutely correct,” McCoy wrote in a since-deleted tweet that was published on January 7.

Peterson, a New York Times bestselling author, has taught psychology at Harvard University and the University of Toronto. Peterson burst into the public consciousness as a result of his public advocacy against Canadian Bill C-16, which would have imposed sanctions upon those that refused to use a transgender person’s preferred pronouns.

The University of Calgary provided a statement through a spokesperson in which they claimed that students are “assessed on merit” and subjected to official university grading standards that exist beyond McCoy’s classroom.

“Critical thinking and analysis are encouraged at UCalgary. The academic work of our students is assessed on merit and subject to official grading criteria and standards,” a university spokesperson said in a short statement. “UCalgary is fully committed to providing a rich teaching, learning and research environment and in ensuring our students have a rewarding student experience.”

