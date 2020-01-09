The first footage was released this morning at the crash site of the Ukrainian plane that that went down outside of Tehran moments after takeoff on Wednesday morning.

An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday morning just minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!

This came on the same night that Iran fired a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight after the crash on Wednesday.

Al Hadath: Preliminary images of the Ukrainian plane suspected of being hit by an Iranian missile

#إيران — الصور الأولية للطائرة الأوكرانية التي يشتبه بأنها سقطت نتيجة إصابتها بصاروخ إيراني — الحدث (@AlHadath) January 8, 2020

On Wednesday morning Iran refused to turn over the black box from the downed plane.

Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr Simple question:

What does the regime in #Iran have to hide?https://t.co/zkHyVEL0Bh — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

Via Reuters:

Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil aviation organization was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to so that its data could be analyzed, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Ukrainian officials say the Boeing 737-800 involved in the crash is one of the best planes in the Ukrainian fleet.

And a local Iranian reportedly discovered a “control segment” of a TOR M1 missile near the the Ukrainian plane crash site.

15)

A local took this image (L) near the PS752 crash site, clearly showing the control segment of a TOR M1 missile.

(via @Azematt) pic.twitter.com/afkfnYaP1r — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

More on the missile segment near the plane (translated) “One of the locals was the first image of a piece inside the water crossbars near the Ukrainian aircraft crash site to @AshkanMonfared_ send that clearly the control section of a tour I am”

Riot police protected the crash site on Thursday.

Reports of riot police guarding the crash site https://t.co/Iq07dyhcnY — Azim (@Azematt) January 8, 2020

And now this…

Ukrainian officials want to investigate the crash site for missile parts after images appeared on the internet.

Reuters reported, via Heshmamt Alavi:

Ukrainian investigators want to search for possible debris of a Russian missile at the site of the Iran plane crash after seeing information about it on the internet, Oleksiy Danylov, the secretary of the national security council, said on Thursday. Ukraine is looking at various possible causes of the crash of an Ukrainian airliner, including a possible missile attack, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism, he wrote in a Facebook post.

