The U.S. Mint is going a little batty.

As part of its “America the Beautiful Quarters Program,” the Mint has revealed its newest design to be released Feb. 3 will feature the Samoan fruit bat in honor of the National Park of American Samoa.

The design features a mother fruit bat hanging upside down as her cub peeking out from her wings, evoking “the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into their offspring,” the Mint said.

Fruit bats are different than commonly recognized small cave-dwelling bats.

The fruit bats are active both during the day and night and can have a wingspan of up to three feet, the National Park Service notes.

“The design is intended to promote awareness to the species’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting,” the Mint said. “The National Park of American Samoa is the only park in the United States that is home to the Samoan fruit bat.”